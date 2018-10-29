Let Us Alone, Becky: Pumpernickel Provocateur Fired For Harassing And Threatening Black Sisters In Racist Viral Video

White Woman Fired For Harassing Black Women In Racist Viral Video

Another day, another white person who absolutely REFUSES to mind their own f***ing business.

A viral video of a drunken soup cookie named Susan Westwood (can a name be ANY whiter?) harassing two Black sisters (real sisters) has been seen thousands of times on the internet this past weekend.

Leisa and Mary Garris car wouldn’t start late Friday night and while they were waiting for AAA to pull up, Susan waddled her drunk a$$ over to them and began to make threats and racially mocking comments according to WSOC-TV.

“Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let’s call 911. I want to make sure there’s nothing going on here,” the woman said.

She went on to say:

“I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you’re all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I’m white. I’m girl white. I’m white.”

“White” is only one on a long list of words that could be used to accurately describe Susan Westwood, but clearly, it’s her personal favorite.

Peep the clip below.

This is just a few seconds of a video that has now gone viral. Two sisters recording video say the woman seen in video racially and physically attacked them while waiting for AAA to respond in their own neighborhood. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UGslp1oZGN — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

Here’s where the hilarious stupidity of racists comes into play. All that bragging Susan did about her “$125,000 a year” job, was enough for the station to find out that Susan worked at Charter Communications.

When the folks at Charter Communications saw Susan’s antics, they did their thing:

The woman’s former employer has identified the woman in the video as Ms. Westwood and says has been terminated, effective immediately. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/FANmtWWAFd — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

Sayonara, Susan.