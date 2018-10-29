Too $hort Doesn’t “Agree” That Eazy-E Died From AIDS Complications

Too $hort Makes Cryptic Comment About Eazy-E’s Death

It’s common knowledge that Eazy-E died from AIDS, but Too $hort seems to think there’s another explanation for his friend’s death. While talking to Page Six, the Oakland rapper spoke on his new album The Pimp Tape, due November 9. According to the site, he also talked about how the late N.W.A legend put him on:

“He recalled of his start that ‘Eazy-E was the person to take me on my first tour, and there was nobody telling him to do it.’ But ‘I did not used to hang out with Dr. Dre,’ $hort said. ‘After the show, Eazy-E would go places…we are going out chasing women. Dre wasn’t even really into that, even back then. Eazy was my homie. We ran together, we did the strip clubs.'”

“Eazy died of complication from AIDS in 1995, but $hort told us, ‘I don’t necessarily agree,'” Page Six continues. Too $hort didn’t explain himself… instead, he went on to say this:

“I don’t really want to get into that right now. But that is not how I think it happened. I just like to think of it like this: Since you brought up Eazy-E. Let’s say if there was no Eazy-E, how does that impact hip-hop? If you had no Eazy-E, you got no NWA, no Dr. Dre, no Ice Cube, no Tupac Death Row years…no Bone Thugs. No Aftermath, no 50 Cent, no Eminem — the way we know them. The branch that is called Eazy-E on the hip-hop tree is massive.”

Despite Too $hort not agreeing, the fact is Eazy announced his condition before passing away. In a public statement, he told fans back then:

“Before Tomika I had other women. I have seven children by six different mothers. Maybe success was too good to me,” adding “I just feel I’ve got thousands and thousands of young fans that have to learn about what’s real when it comes to AIDS.” He also said “I’ve learned in the last week that this thing is real and it doesn’t discriminate. It affects everyone.”

May he rest in peace.