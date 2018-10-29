Some Sweetly Supportive Swirl: Tika Sumpter’s Vanilla Kang Joins Her For “Nobody’s Fool” Premiere

Swirl Couples Rule “Nobody’s Fool” Premiere

Tika Sumpter and her baby daddy Nick James hit the red carpet together for the World Premiere of her new film ‘Nobody’s Fool,’ which also stars Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi Goldberg and Mehcad Brooks. We feel like Tika and her bae were keeping kind of a low profile in the past so it’s great to see them being more public. They’re a beautiful couple…

The premiere was definitely swirl central — besides Tika and Nick, Omari was also joined by his wife Jennifer Pfautch.

Mehcad Brooks brought along his lady Frida Kardeskog as well.

The legendary Pat Cleveland, who broke all kinds of boundaries as a black model in her heyday was also at the event. She was there with Paul von Ravenstein… Mmmm hmmmm.

The carpet was super star studded. 50 Cent and Michael K Williams came to support Omari and Gayle King and Malik Yoba hit the carpet as well.

