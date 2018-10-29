Seen On The Scene: Ivy Rivera Toasts With Courvoisier For NYC “In Honor Of Your City” Event

To celebrate the city of dreams, Courvoisier partnered with Radio and TV personality, Ivy Rivera to host the “In Honor of Your City” New York City installment. Courvoisier’s “In Honor of Your City” event series honors your roots and the concept of never forgetting where we came from no matter how far we go in life.

As part of the celebration guests enjoyed specialty Courvoisier cocktails and Ivy Rivera presented the Weeksville Heritage Center with a $10,000 donation on behalf of Courvoisier. The event was such a dope installment of the Cognac’s event series, stay tuned for more on “In Honor Of Your City”!