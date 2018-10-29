The Breakfast Club: Dr. Phil Speaks On Crazy Black Girl Who Will Never Be “One Of Those Negroes” [Video]

Dr. Phil Talks “Treasure” Episode On The Breakfast Club

At this point you’ve probably seen this nutty viral heffa “Treasure” who appeared on Dr. Phil to denounce her Blackness and proclaim that “white is right”.

Well, the good doctor appeared on The Breakfast Club to give further analysis on Treasure and what he believes her problem to be.

There’s really no reasonable explanation for the outrageous things she was saying, but it does sound like she needs help. BAD. ASAP.