Coupled Up: Dave East And His Thick-Thighed Boo Dress As Ike & Tina Turner For Halloween [Photos]

Dave East Dresses Up Like Ike & Tina Turner With His Boo For Halloween

Rapper Dave East chose an interesting Halloween costume this weekend, he decided to dress up as an infamous domestic abuser. His boo matched his fly, dressing up as his victim. But, relax everyone! It’s just a costume.

Meet Harlem’s “Ike & Tina”…

Are you offended by this? The couple seems to have had lots of fun with it, posting videos of them alluding to being “nice & rough” like their characters. Millie, Dave’s baby’s mama also has Tina’s delicious thigh meats. Previously Dave East and Millie split, airing out their difference online. But earlier this year, the two have been flourishing together as a couple, displaying their uptown love all over Instagram. Dave even threatened to HURT anyone trying to holler at his boo.

More of Ike & Tina East after the flip.