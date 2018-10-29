So Sad: Bodies Of Missing Virginia Sisters Found Floating In Hudson River

Young Women Found Dead In Hudson River Identified As Missing Fairfax, VA Sisters

A pair of missing sisters who disappeared from Fairfax, Va back in August were found dead in NYC’s chilly Hudson river last week. New York police said Rotana Farea, 22, and her 16-year-old sister, Tala Farea, were discovered Wednesday afternoon near 68th Street and Riverside Drive on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Tala was last seen August 24th, according to a posting on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The alert said Tala might be with her sister.

Investigators are leaning towards the theory that the sisters may have jumped off the George Washington Bridge as part of a suicide pact according to CBS2. Reportedly the two had been duct-taped together around their waists and feet. Their bodies were identified Friday.

Police told the New York Post that they believed the women had entered the river from the George Washington Bridge and then floated more than 100 blocks south to just below Riverside Park, which stretches for 50 blocks along Manhattan’s west side. New York police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the Post that “they were not in the water that long.”

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of the sisters’ death. So far, no relatives of the young women have spoken to the press.