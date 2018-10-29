TFW: Al Roker Is Announced As Megyn Kelly’s Replacement On NBC Morning Line-Up

Al Roker To Replace Fired Megyn Kelly

Things have come full circle for Al Roker in the most satisfying way possible.

According to TMZ, Roker was very bitter about having to give up his prime spot at 9AM to make way for dusty a$$ Megyn Kelly after NBC backed up a Brinks trunk to pay her a reported $23 million per year in 2017.

But now that Megyn has been Jazzy Jeffed from the network after her indefensible “Blackface” comments last week, Al Roker once again has his beloved time slot.