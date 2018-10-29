Clean Up, Aisle 5: Nicki Minaj Says Rah Ali Beat The Brakes Off Cardi B, Offers $100,000 For Video Footage

Nicki Minaj On Queen Radio Addresses Cardi B Fight And Leaked Phone Number

Queen Radio is off and running and despite Nicki’s purported desire for her Queen Radio show to be positive and not messy, she immediately launched into all things negative and messy.

Onika was the subject of further rumors yesterday as Cardi B’s sister Hennessy accused her of leaking Cardi’s personal phone number and had Barbz sending death threats. Nicki denied doing anything of the sort:

“Leaking numbers? What kind of bird shit you talking about bitch?”

Nicki claims she was at a photo shoot and didn’t know anything about Cardi’s number being leaked until someone called her and told her.

When the topic turned to the infamous shoe-throwing Harper’s Bazaar party, Nicki let it spill that it was NOT security that knotted Belcalis’ Dominican dome piece, it was Rah Ali’s flying fists of fury:

“For people who don’t know, Rah Ali beat Cardi’s a$$ really bad. You went home and told people that security hit you. We told Rah not to say anything for legal reasons.”

Nicki says that the beating was so bad that she was actually angry at Rah for going so hard on Cardi. When the story that security hit Cardi, Nicki says they let the rumor go out of fear that any criminal charges or lawsuits would be attributed to herself, not Rah. There is allegedly video footage of this version of Nicki’s story and she went so far as to offer $100,000 to the person who leaks the footage. Sounds kinda like Trump asking Russia to get Hillary’s emails. Again, this is Nicki’s side of the story so take all this with several grains of salt.

