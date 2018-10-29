New Music Monday: “First Family Of Hip Hop’s” LeA Robinson Pays Tribute To Aaliyah In New Video, “Ain’t Worried”

Singer & “First Family of Hip-Hop” Starlet Drops New Music Video

Reality starlet LeA Robinson pays homage to Aaliyah in her new video, “Ain’t Worried.”

The granddaughter of Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson channels the artist, who tragically died in a plane crash in 2001, in her look and choreography for the song’s visual.

“I just took pieces and aspects that I could recreate, but added my own touch of sauce,” Robinson, who starred along with her family in “First Family of Hip-Hop,” told BOSSIP.

The new video for “Ain’t Worried” is from her album, “Broken Girl,” which came out over the summer.

“It’s the most honest in my music that I’ve been in my life,” she said of her new album. “It’s vulnerable.”

What do you think of the video?