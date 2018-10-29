Strong Swirl Sweetness: Divorced Aisha Tyler Says She’s Found ‘True Love’ With A Woman

Aisha Tyler Says She’s Found “True Love” With Emily Bett Richards

Aisha Tyler is back in love. The former “The Talk” co-host seemingly confirmed to fans that she’s not only coupled up, she’s in a happy, swirly, same-sex relationship.

As previously reported Aisha and her husband Jeff Tietjens announced their divorce in 2016 and Aisha was ordered to pay $2 million plus $31,000 a month in spousal support.

She tearfully announced the news on “The Talk” and was adamant that their marriage didn’t fail.

“Even though we’re separating, all I want for him is joy and fulfillment in whatever he chooses to do in his life next. And whatever I can do to help him do that, I want to do it,’ Aisha said on Monday’s show. ‘I don’t, not in any way, see this relationship as a failure. I was with this extraordinary person,’ she explained. ‘I had this extraordinary love affair for 25 years of my life. And that is how I see it.’ ‘He’s a wonderful person,’ she continued. ‘He’s been my best friend for almost my entire life. I’ll always, always love him.”

She’s since moved on and it looks like it’s with none other than “Arrow” actress Emily Bett Rickards.

“True love,” she captioned a strip of photos of them kissing and canoodling.

Prior to the “true love” picture, Aisha posted a birthday message to Emily and gushed over her love for her.

“Happy happy birthday @emilybett! I could go on here about how much you mean to me, but I am going to tell you directly into your lovely face instead like an actual living human being.”

It CLEARLY looks like they’re together and happier than ever. Aisha’s also been blasting Trump’s treatment for the LGBTQ community, so she’s seemingly out.

Good for them!