Savage Since The ’90’s: 21 Savage Turns 26 With A Throwback Themed Mansion Party

21 Savage Celebrates Birthday With Throwback Party

Would you ever have guessed that 21 Savage is a Scorpio? The Atlanta rapper turned 26 on October 22 and celebrated over the weekend with a throwback themed mansion party that required his guests to wear 80’s and 90’s gear. The front of the house was decorated like an old school candy store/bodega and era appropriate cars were parked out front.

Check out more photos below: