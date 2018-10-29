Oop! Watch Nicki Minaj Spit “Harper’s Bazaar” Bars As She Reunites With Tyga In Song & Video For “Dip” [Video]

Tyga – Dip (Official Video) ft. Nicki Minaj

Young mula baby! Nicki and Tyga are making it “Dip” on their new single together. The video and song premiered at the same time today on Apple music, and Nick spits some surprise bars for fans who like it when she lets off subs.

“All that Rah, Rah never was the icon issue. Harper’s Bazaar, covering the icon issue.”

Hit play to watch & listen.