RHOA Shade: NeNe Pettily Posts Her ‘Glambaby’ After Beefing With Her Son’s Alleged Baby Mama

NeNe Leakes Posts Baby Bri’Asia’s Pictures

NeNe Leakes is a proud “Glam-Ma”, to at least one child. The RHOA vet recently shared rare photos of her granddaughter a.k.a. her “glambaby” in a post that may or may not have been peppered with shade.

“Brunch wit my princess,” NeNe captioned a pic of herself smooching her glambaby Bri’Asia over waffles.

So why do fans think NeNe’s being shady??? Well as we previously reported, NeNe called into the The Armon Wiggins Show last week and defended herself against a woman named Symone Davis who claims NeNe’s been a negligent grandma to her child.

According to Symone, she had a baby with NeNe’s son Bryson, who’s also Bri’Asia’s dad, and NeNe should assist in supporting the baby.

NeNe rebuked those claims however and said the child has nothing to do with her.

“If she has a child with Bryson, it is not my child, not my responsibility,” said NeNe.

Looks like there’s only one glambaby here, boo!

Do YOU think NeNe’s post was shady or just a coincidence???