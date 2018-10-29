R.I.P. Rapper Young Greatness Shot & Killed In New Orleans

“Moolah” Rapper Young Greatness Killed

The family of a New Orleans rapper is reeling after his untimely death. Relatives of Theodore Jones a.k.a Young Greatness confirmed to NOLA.com that he was gunned down Monday morning outside of a Waffle House on Eylsian Field Avenue.

They add that he was in town for a funeral and on FaceTime with his manager when shots rang out. His car was also stolen but later recovered.

Greatness is best known for his 2015 song “Moolah” that made it the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Police are currently searching for a person of interest in connection to his murder.

R.I.P. Young Greatness.