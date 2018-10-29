She Did What To Who?? Cardi Reacts To Nicki’s Claim That Rah Ali Dotted Her Eye, Spills MONTHS Of Beef-Flavored Tea

Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio Read

It looks like Cardi B had a free day in her booked and busy schedule to take a quick listen to Queen Radio, and she got an earful of everything Nicki had to say about their little red carpet scuffle during fashion week.

First off, Cardi claims there are way too many “footages” out there of what really went down for Nicki to be pulling this tidbit about Rah beating her senseless out of her azz NOW. Also, she chides her rival rapper for claiming to be so gutter and ready for whatever, yet refusing to knuckle up when it came down to it and playing the victim after the fact.

“You need to pick a side. Do you wanna be the victim or do you wanna be a gangster? You lie so much you can’t even keep up with your f*ckin lies.

I know what there IS footage of, you up against the wall saying ‘I’m standing right here!’ Miss Chun-Li the Streetfighter. Get the f*ck out of here.”

Oh, but it didn’t stop there. Cardi kicked back on the couch and debunked or addressed every sideways thing that’s slipped Nicki’s lips about her since the ball dropped on 2018. Hit the flip to catch Cardi going in on the “Motorsport” kerfuffle, Nicki saying she’s using “sympathy and payola” to jump start her career, leaked phone numbers, alleged bag-stopping, the whole nine…

Sheesh. We’re starting to understand that shoe-throwing a bit more…

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com/Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Instagram