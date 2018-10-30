“Ms. Chun Li The Street Fighter”: The Pettiest, Wildest Reactions To Cardi B Unloading The Chopper On Nicki Minaj And Bringing Out ALL The Receipts

Wildest Reactions To Cardi B Flaming Nicki Minaj

Welp. We are in full DEFCON 4 mode with the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef. First, Nicki Minaj hopped on Queen Radio and claimed that Rah Ali put paws on Cardi, lumping her noggin. She also claimed that Cardi wanted Nicki on her second single, among other things.

Cardi clapped back on IG with receipts and wanting to lay hands on Queen Minaj.

Cardi said she had the Diesel offer first, that she wants to fight Nicki, that Rah never laid hands on her, that Nicki is ruining her legacy by hating, that Cardi was offered a Nicki song first and even more. Oh? The best part? Cardi had all the receipts.

This sent Twitter into a frenzy and you have GOT to see the chaotic reactions.

Cardi B on IG right now pic.twitter.com/tB1YpWbM9y — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 30, 2018

Peep the comedy.