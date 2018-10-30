Brutality: Here’s What Happened When Marialynn Claimed The Barbz Attacked Her MOTHER In The Streets

Mariah Lynn Claims Barbz Beat Up Her Mother

Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B has been the biggest news story of the young week and maybe the whole rap world this year. But don’t sleep on the other drama brewing in the background. That’s right. Mariahlynn is still poking around and she wants in on the smoke, too. When Cardi B went on her IG rant and mentioned how Barbz are bullying people thanks to Nicki’s crew finding phone numbers and sending them out, Mariah chimed in with her thoughts.

In a since-deleted IG post, Mariah showed a pic of her mother, bloodied up and claimed that Barbz came for her and jumped her. Here’s what she said on Cardi’s page:

“Threatening our families [sic] lives and s***, talking about killing innocent babies knowing people out there really crazy. Let’s talk about how my mom got jumped cause people went up to her asking if she was my mom and then beat her up saying to tell me not to come for Nicki and I have pics of my moms face don’t make me put them out.”

This was quite the unexpected turn of events and Twitter definitely had a fit. A whole a** fit.

Mariah Lynn mom getting beat up by Barbz is the FUNNIEST SHIT IVE EVER HEARDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/1HyPARRlx5 — 〽️ (@xxMERE) October 29, 2018

Take a look at the craziness that followed. You all have no chill.