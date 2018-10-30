SOTC: Scottie And Joe Face Off On Groupie Tell-Alls And Feminism, The Crew Talks Chris Paul’s Fists, Spice’s Skincolor, And More [Video]

This episode of State of the Union gets heated between Joe and Scottie…over Brittany Renner, of all people. Remy and Jinx chime in on a variety of topics from the upcoming documentary on R. Kelly’s laundry list of accusations, voter suppression leading up to the midterm elections, and Chris Paul’s battle royale on the Lakers’ court.

What did you think of this week’s episode?

Image via Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images/Erika Goldring/Getty Images/Johnny Nunez/WireImage