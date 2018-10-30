Who Do You Believe? Was The Viral Delusional Wannabe-Becky Lying On Dr. Phil In Hopes Of A “CashMeOusside” Come-Up?

Viral Dr. Phil Guest Exposed By Woman Claiming To Be Her Sister

By now, you’ve surely seen those viral clips of Dr. Phil’s latest teen disaster guest — this time a blatantly Black 16-year-old girl named Treasure who supposedly believes herself to be white and has a general distaste for African Americans.

Well, a woman claiming to be her older sister has stepped out of the woodwork and is exposing her mom and sis for what she claims is a complete fraud. Perhaps they’re looking to make Treasure into the next Danielle Bregoli/Bhad Bhabie off of one virally tragic appearance on Dr. Phil’s chair??

A woman named Nina Kimberly has presented photos on her Instagram account, proving that she is indeed a relative to Treasure, and recently went on Instagram Live claiming that her entire appearance on Dr. Phil was a scam concocted by Treasure and their mother for attention and a free trip. When asked by a user if Treasure truly hated Black people as much as she claimed on the show, Nina responded:

“All Treasure knows is Black, all her life. All Treasure’s friends are Black.

She further exposed Treasure as a delinquent without much going for her at age 16.

“I was asking them and asking them when they told us they were going to go [On Dr. Phil] ‘What is it going to be about?’ I thought it was going to be about some real sh*t, because Treasure is banned from every CVS in America. She’s a middle school dropout. Such a hoodrat. She used to sell fake hair online for high prices, delivered fake weaves to people’s homes that was like bullsh*t quality dollar store hair for like $50. People have been looking for her ever since then.”

And as for why her mother would agree to help her daughter make a fool out of herself on national television…

“She wanted to go on an all expenses paid trip to California. My mom is used to living a certain lifestyle, and she hasn’t lived that lifestyle in years. She lost all of her money, is broke, so you know, she just wanted to get this last hurrah in.”

She further exposes that Treasure has only started exhibiting this strange behavior once her mother began to neglect her, as “she does all her children.” She explains that her mother actually does not have custody of Treasure, and she should technically be in the care of CPS, but it appears that she is currently on the run.

Nina claims she plans to call CPS and notify them of the situation with Treasure and her brother making a sham appearance on the Dr. Phil show with their mother ASAP.

SMH! A lot to unpack here. We honestly thought something was fishy with this one…especially when she claimed to have “naturally straight hair” despite the OBVIOUS evidence of relaxer burns and heat damage on her tresses. But the supposedly “true” story of what’s going on with this young lady and her family appears to be much more concerning…

Getty/Instagram