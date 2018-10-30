Pharrell Sends That Orange Man A Cease And Desist Letter For Playing His Song “Happy” Hours After The Synagogue Shooting

Pharrell Puts A Legal Stop To Trump Playing His Music At Rallies

Pharrell is not having it with Trumpito using his music to fire up his fellow “nationalists” at his rallies…ESPECIALLY after a tragic low point like this weekend’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Donald Trump decided to fire up Pharrell’s 2013 foot-tapper “Happy,” during a rally in the Midwest. However, it’s not too clear what he was so damn “happy” about, when it took place just a few short hours after the Tree of Life congregation shooting. Either way, Pharrell wasn’t here for it and had his attorney Howard King send a cease and desist letter the president’s way. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

WELP. We guess Trump is going to have to rally his racist supporters some other way…

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images/Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images