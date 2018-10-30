Who Asked You?! Azealia Banks Claims Cardi’s Grandma Is Witchcraft Cursing Nicki Minaj

Uhhhh…

Azealia Banks Jumps In Nicki Minaj VS Cardi Beef, Says Witchcraft Is Being Used

Azealia Banks has once again commented on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and this time she’s making some especially shocking claims.

According to Azealia, her “friend” Nicki who she’s shaded severaaaaal times should stop responding to “illiterate” Cardi B altogether because there’s some witchcraft going on behind the scenes courtesy of Cardi’s own grandmother.

“Cardis grandmother has been doing a lot of trabajo for her to switch places with nicki. This is how the grandmothers brujeria is manifesting,” wrote Azealia on her Twitter.

Cardis grandmother has been doing a lot of trabajo for her to switch places with nicki. This is how the grandmothers brujeria is manifesting. By engaging in this with cardi you feed into the grandmothers plan. STOP. @NICKIMINAJ — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 30, 2018

WHAAAT?

Azealia is, of course, a self-proclaimed witch and disturbed fans when she shared a video of herself cleaning out a closet where she’d been sacrificing chickens for three years.

She also added that Nicki needs to ignore Cardi because she’ll be “gone in a year” and said that Cardi’s up to some tricks.

You HAVE to stop engaging with her entirely. “squashing” this beef is how cardi will try to get close to you. You have to forget she exists and in a year she will be gone. I know you are the queen of chess but cardi is not as dumb as she appears. Stay away from her @NICKIMINAJ — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 30, 2018

It’s interesting to see Azealia be soooo protective of Onika now. She previously called out “corny” “unoriginal” Nicki for “copying” her mermaid aesthetic and back when Nicki and Cardi got into their Fashion Week kerfuffle, Banks said she had “second-hand embarrassment” over Nicki’s “stupidity.”

“And I’m sorry…Nicki isn’t even saying anything smart,” wrote Banks on an IG story. This is LITERALLY all because cardi got number one and she’s number two. like there’s no cultural or academic nuance to any of nickis arguments. It’s all ‘I bullied Lil Kim because I thought I was the cute light skinned girl, called her a monkey and stole all her ideas, now a new light skinned girl is here and I want to fight for black womens rights all while normalizing pedophiles and not collaborating with any new women because I truthfully don’t want to uplist anyone as I’m scared they could be bigger than me.’” She continued, “I’m literally having second hand embarrassment (sic) over how stupid Nicki looks right now.”

Should Nicki listen to her new buddy Azealia???

More on the flip.