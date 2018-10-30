Hillary Clinton Cracks “They All Look Alike” Joke In Eric Holder-Cory Booker Mix Up

Hillary Clinton Makes “They All Look Alike” Joke

Hillary Clinton made a joke yesterday that seemed to fly under the radar yesterday, likely due to Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj.

But take a listen to what Hillary said when she was asked about Eric Holder’s “when they go low, we kick ’em” comment during an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher…

RASICT COMMENT BY HILLARY? Clinton Says of Booker and Holder: "They” All Look Alikepic.twitter.com/8Vt5pYXTej — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2018

Uhhh…word??? Now in all fairness, it sounds like she was being sarcastic, but Hillary is the LAST person who needs to talk this tightrope.

What do you think? Are you offended? Was Hillary just checking Kara for the mix up? Let it be known in the comments below.