Must Be Nice: Kylie Jenner Gifts Mama Kris A $250K Ferrari For Her 63rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner Buys Kris Jenner A Ferrari

Kylie Jenner just gifted her mom with a pricey birthday present. The Kardashian-Jenner bought Kris Jenner a red Ferrari 488 coupe that retails for $250,000.

“488 For The Queen,” she captioned a video of Kris checking out the car with Corey Gamble by her side.

Her sister Khloe also hopped in her Instagram comments and added that Kylie’s gift clearly outdid hers.

“I guess I’ll give her my gift later lol #ChessMateKylie #SecureTheMomager,” said Khloe.

Kris’ actual birthday is November 5.

Kylie has a history of buying cars for people, PEOPLE reports that she bought Tyga a $229L Bentley Bentayga after his Ferrari was repossessed and her BFF Jordyn Woodsm a Black Mercedes-Benz sedan for her 18th birthday and a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe for her 20th birthday.

What do YOU think the rest of the Kardadshian-Jenners will give Kris???