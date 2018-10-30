Must Be Nice: Kylie Jenner Gifts Mama Kris A $250K Ferrari For Her 63rd Birthday

- By Bossip Staff

Kylie Jenner Buys Kris Jenner A Ferrari

Kylie Jenner just gifted her mom with a pricey birthday present. The Kardashian-Jenner bought Kris Jenner a red Ferrari 488 coupe that retails for $250,000.

“488 For The Queen,” she captioned a video of Kris checking out the car with Corey Gamble by her side.

488 For The Queen ♥️ #EarlyBdayGift

Her sister Khloe also hopped in her Instagram comments and added that Kylie’s gift clearly outdid hers.

“I guess I’ll give her my gift later lol #ChessMateKylie #SecureTheMomager,” said Khloe.

Kris’ actual birthday is November 5.

Kylie has a history of buying cars for people, PEOPLE reports that she bought Tyga a $229L Bentley Bentayga after his Ferrari was repossessed and her BFF Jordyn Woodsm a Black Mercedes-Benz sedan for her 18th birthday and a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe for her 20th birthday.

What do YOU think the rest of the Kardadshian-Jenners will give Kris???

