FamilyHustle: Here’s Why LeToya And Tommi’s Misunderstanding Hit Everyone’s Soft Spot…

Fans Fear LeToya Luckett May Be Sharing Too Much Of Her Marriage

Last night on “T.I. and Tiny Friends & Family Hustle” LeToya and Tommicus let their blended family baggage hang loose. The couple is barely a year into their union, so it was more of a paper bag they let fly…but the emotions were still strong! But it had folks are wondering if she’s setting herself up for failure…

On the episode, LeToya felt like Tommicus, who is already a father to an adorable baby girl named Madison, was not making her and their new baby a priority after a pregnancy scare. Thinking she might go into labor early, all that was on Toya’s mind were memories of a miscarriage from 2 years ago — you could see the pain in her face. LeToya struggled with how to approach Tommi over her feelings, without sounding like a “nag”, but in the end, Tommi was a sweetheart about it all.

LeToya needs her husband…does Tommi understand that? #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/nt67S4yZ3Z — Friends & Family Hustle (@FamilyHustle) October 30, 2018

In general, these two seem very sweet and focused on each other. In this bonus clip from VH1. Toya and Tommi talk how they initially fell for each other. Did you know that Tommi never knew LeToya’s real name nor did he see her face for over a month after they met over the phone?

Folks can say what they want about Toya and Tommi, but THEY know they’re right for each other although they’re still “getting to know” eachother. Still, that didn’t stop fans from passing judgment! Many think that they are sharing too much too soon…

I’m rooting for Letoya & Tommy but she shares too much about their marriage. Girl chill #familyhustle pic.twitter.com/9eE5Qfb3LA — Nina Mosley (@WhitneyNycole) October 30, 2018

Clearly, fans just want to see what’s best for LeToya, she’s been through a lot publicly and deserves happiness. What do YOU think about LeToya and Tommi sharing their marital woes so soon? Hit the flip to see what everyone else has to say about it….good and bad.