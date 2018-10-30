Tales Of A Traptrepreneur: 2 Chainz’s Latest Venture Is A Premium Weed Brand Called Gas Cannabis Co.

2 Chainz Now Has A Premium Cannabis Company

2 Chainz has already looked into the world’s most expensivest weed multiple times on his series with GQ, so it’s only right he venture into the business himself with a brand new company.

The Atlanta native is one of the latest of rappers to get into the marijuana industry and just announced that he’s partnering with Green Street Agency to launch a “super premium cannabis brand” called Gas Cannabis Co. Their upcoming collaborative product line will consist of dried flower and pre-roller joints in dispensaries, with other products like concentrates, topicals, and edibles set to follow in the future.

“I know quality Gas by the look, the feel, the smoke,” 2 Chainz said in a statement, according to Complex. “Gas stands for one thing, and you’ll know it when you experience it. It’s top-end, but at an affordable price, because I want everyone to be able to understand that Gas is the real fire.” The company that owns Green Street, Mazel Management Group, will exclusively operate the partnership in California, where weed is legal for both recreational and medicinal use in the majority of counties.

Mazel Management Group co-founder Alan Spiegel added: “At Westside Station, our priority and daily mission is client satisfaction. We aim to make Cannabis accessible and easy to approach with our knowledgeable staff that fosters long lasting relationships within our community. Working with 2 Chainz is a natural fit for our company, he is a true connoisseur. We are elated to join forces with such a colossal cultural figure, and look forward to the partnership ahead.”

Of all the rappers experimenting with different industries recently, 2 Chainz dabbling into marijuana really seems like a no-brainer.