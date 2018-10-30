NBA History: Watch Klay Thompson Net 14 3-Pointers And Score 52 Points In Only 26 Minutes [Video]

Klay Thompson Sets NBA Record With 14 Made 3-Pointers

Klay Thompson was a f***ing video game last night.

The Splash Brother started the NBA season in a bit of a shooting slump, but that’s over now. The beige, bushy-eyebrowed baller torched his teammate Steph Curry’s record of 13 3-pointers in a game with 14 made shots from beyond the arc.

Thing is, he only played a little over 2.5 quarters. Klay hit his 14th 3 with a little over 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Had he stayed in the game, he likely would have hit 20. No cap.

Peep the footage of every single shot made below.

That boy good.