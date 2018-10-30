Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Talk About Destroying, Then Rebuilding Marriage And Address Swinger Rumors [VIDEO]

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveal Why They Don’t Call Themselves Married

We’ve been looking forward to the new episode of “Red Table Talk” since the season resumed last week with Part 1 of Will Smith’s visit to the table. In Part 2, titled “Our Unique Union” the couple reveal how it was Jada’s disastrous 40th birthday party, that served as a catalyst for MANY changes their union would undergo as the couple found themselves in crisis. The Smiths are honest about the turbulence they went through as they worked to reinvent their definitions of husband and wife to create a “unique union” that brought them true happiness and a deeper commitment to unconditional love. Will and Jada also address rumors that have followed them for years about their ties to Scientology and them possibly leading a swingers lifestyle.

Watch below:

Some things that resonated for us were Will saying “There is nothing greater as a human being than to feel understood.”

We also found it super interesting when Jada said, “I always knew I’m not marriage material, what I am is a ride or die chick.”

But we love that the couple finish each others sentences and often spoke in unison about their partnership: “We are in a union no matter what.”

We actually didn’t find this episode too shocking — there wasn’t really anything that surprised us, unlike other episodes of the show. What were some of the things that resonated for you?

Catch new episodes of Red Table Talk (season 1) with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.