Stacked Cast: DJ Khaled, Rashida Jones, & More Join Will Smith In Animated Movie ‘Spies in Disguise’

Will Smith, DJ Khaled, & More Star In New Animated Film Spies in Disguise

Animated films always seem to have some of the most impressive casts in Hollywood, and this upcoming addition is no exception.

Several stars including new mom Rashida Jones and the world’s most proud father DJ Khaled are set to join the likes of Will Smith and Tom Holland for the Fox animated movie Spies in Disguise. Also along for the ride after recently joining the film are Karen Gillan from Guardians of the Galaxy, Ben Mendelsohn from Rogue One, and Masi Oka from Heroes, according to reports via Deadline.

Spies in Disguise will follow Smith’s charming spy Lance and Holland’s Walter, Lance’s gadget guy. Deadline also adds that the movie is based on a 2009 animated short called Pigeon: Impossible. The film is slated for a September 2019 release and will be co-directed by animator Nick Bruno and storyboard artist Troy Quane.

Following the recent surprise of her newborn baby with Vampire Weekend lead singer Ezra Koenig, Rashida Jones has been on a serious roll lately when it comes to animated projects. Just a few days prior to this Spies In Disguise news, it was announced she’ll voice a character in an Amy Poehler-led animated series Duncanville, which Fox just picked up for a 13-episode run. Wiz Khalifa is also set to join the cast along with the ladies from Parks and Rec.

Another star slated to appear in the film is DJ Khaled, and even though he’s most prominently known for his work in music, he’s appeared as himself in films including Pitch Perfect 3 and Popstar. The producer’s first foray into voice-acting came a couple weeks back, with the Nick Jr. show Blaze and the Monster Machines–but with Khaled’s constant need to impress his son Asahd, it’s more than likely that we’ll see him join even more animated casts in the future.