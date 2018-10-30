SpelHouse 2018 Was A Bona Fide Baddie Buffet Bursting With Black Girl Magic
There’s nothing quite like Spelman & Morehouse’s legendary co-Homecoming (SPELHOUSE) that attracts thousands for a world-stopping weekend of link-ups, turn-ups and delicious baddie buffets in the heart of downtown Atlanta.
View this post on Instagram
s h a d e s o f m e l a n i n 🧡 . . . . . . . . #sisterhood #blackgirlmagic #spelmansisters #spelman #morehouse #homecoming #beauty #melanin #motd #fentybeauty #mua #blackexcellence #fenty #thecutlife #blackwomen #tailgate #spelhouse #hbcu #ghoe #sisters #instaselfie #selfie #slay #mood #girlgroup
Hit the flip to bask in the SpelHouse Homecoming deliciousness.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
// Homecoming Szn // . . . . . #fabfashionkillas#blackwomen#ootd#miamibeach#vlogger#vlogs#beautyvlogger#youtube#haiti#haitian#haitianwomen#miamivlogger#miamiblogger#blackvlogger#naturalhaircommunity#miamiphotographer#blackboldandnatural#hair2mesmerize#hair_chronicles#blackgirlmagic#blackslayingit#fashionaddicts#fashionblogger#fashionblogger#blackbombshell#melaninpoppin#melanin#melaninonfleek#melaninrich#photography#spelhousehomecoming
View this post on Instagram
#SpelHouseHomecoming was Epic as expected! 🙌🏽 S/o to my main thang @lenneiabatistetv for convincing me Senior year in high school to apply to #Spelman. Here we are 10 years later better than ever! #SpelmanWomen #FineLikeWine #AintNothingChanged #CameInWithTheSameBestFriendILeftOutWith 💁🏽♀️💅🏽
