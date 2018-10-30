Baby Blocker: Donald Trump Wants To Revoke 14th Amendment Birthright Citizenship Via Executive Order [Video]

Donald Trump Wants To End Birthright Citizenship

Just in case we haven’t made it abundantly clear if you voted for or support Donald Trump, you support an evil moron who wouldn’t piss on fire to put you out.

In his latest foray into f***ery, Don sat down with AXIOS to talk about how he basically wants to repeal the 14th amendment by passing an executive order stating that babies born to “illegal aliens” living in America will no longer be deemed citizens by birthright.

As is currently stands, every single child born on U.S. soil is a citizen, obviously immigrant bigot Donnie hates that.

Funny thing is that he probably thinks this is a good midterm election policy announcement that will gin up his base and inspire them to vote. He also lacks an understanding of how pendulums work…