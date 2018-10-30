Swirl Gone Wrong: RGIII Says Ex-Wife Has No Legal Right To Curb Access To His Daughter (Exclusive)

Rebecca Liddicoat Wants NFL Player To Have “Restricted Access” To Daughter, Reese

Robert Griffin III is fighting back against his ex-wife’s legal bid to strip him of access to his toddler daughter.

Griffin filed court docs to challenge his ex Rebecca Liddicoat’s case to give him “restricted access” to Reese, three, saying his wife’s legal moves don’t have a leg to stand on, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Griffin said Liddicoat’s petition against him – which wants, among other things, to bar him from seeing the girl anywhere but in the Texas County where she and Liddicoat now live during the NFL season – wasn’t entirely legal in the first place. He said under the terms of their divorce, Liddicoat has to give him written notice of any proposed changes to their custody agreement, which he said she never did.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback also denied all of Liddicoat’s allegations, including that their current custody agreement had become “unworkable” and that the new plan was in the best interest of the child.

Last week, we exclusively revealed that Liddicoat sued Griffin to modify the terms of their custody agreement to give the player “restricted access” to the girl during the season. Liddicoat also asked the judge to force Griffin to communicate with her through the app “My Family Wizard,” which bills itself as an easier way to co-parent.

Griffin said in court papers that their divorce settlement stipulates that even with written notice, Liddicoat’s request belongs in front of a mediator or arbitrator, not a judge.

He wants Liddicoat’s petition denied as well as “any other relief to which he may be entitled,” according to court docs.

The legal back and forth is the latest bit of bad blood between the pair. We exclusively revealed that the pair divorced last year after Liddicoat accused Griffin of cutting off her credit cards even though he knew she was unemployed and needed almost $36,000 a month to run their Texas household.

Griffin and Liddicoat were married for three years before the player filed for divorce in Sept. 2016, citing that his three-year marriage was over and there was no chance that they’d get back together.

Griffin remarried Grete Sadieko earlier this year and the couple is raising their own baby daughter, Gloria.