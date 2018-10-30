Delete The Footages! Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Have Seemingly Squashed Their Beef

Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Agree To Move On From Their Issues With Eachother

Onika and Belcalis have had enough of their bickering to come to an understanding. After hours of going back an forth yesterday, Nicki Minaj ended her half of their argument with a tweet about focusing on “positive” things. In response, Cardi B reposted her tweet to instagram , agreeing it’s time to focus on the future. Onika wrote:

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.

Although this doesn’t mean these two will be hugging it out, having sleepovers and making apologies, it does read as if Cardi B agrees with Nicki that their beef is overwhelming and needed to STOP. Cardi wrote, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

That’s good! Before the white flag, Nicki and Cardi’s public feuding took a nasty turn over “who got offered what first” in regards to fashion deals and features. There were also threats by Nicki on Queen Radio to release footage of Rah Ali supposedly beating Cardi B up the night of their insane fashion week fight. Cardi B doubled dared Nicki on video to “release the footages.”

But why does this old fight matter?? Both Nicki and Cardi B have lots to look forward to career-wise. Yesterday, Nicki just dropped her song and video to “Dip” with Tyga, and they debuted at #1 on iTunes.

Today, Cardi B is celebrating being a cover girl. The Bronx beauty was named ‘Star of the year’ in People En Espanol’s issue. Amazing, right???

In the issue, Cardi B talks about baby Kulture being the greatest achievement of her life.

It’s my proudest and my happiest [achievement being a mom]…When you’re famous, so many things are being thrown at you: so many gossips, so many problems, so many beefs, so much money, so much of everything, it just kind of drives you crazy. And then when I see my daughter, it’s like a piece of mind. [I say:] ‘Ahh, I do this because of you.’ It cracks a smile on the most stressful days.”

It sounds like ending the beef was already on Cardi’s heart.

We think these two are much better off being neutral and focusing on their generous careers. There’s room for everyone’s success! Are YOU here for Nicki and Cardi B coming to an understanding? Sound off in the comments.

Hit the flip for more from Cardi B about raising Kulture and work-life balance from her People En Espanol interview.