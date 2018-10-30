The Road To Sweet, Swirly Matrimony-dom: Zoe Kravitz Reveals She’s Engaged To Actor Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz Confirms Her Engagement To Boyfriend Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz is engaged–and has been for a while now, but she just revealed the good news for the world to hear.

This past Sunday, the 29-year-old actress revealed in her cover-story interview with Rolling Stone that she has been engaged since February to her boyfriend of over a year, actor Karl Glusman.

Within the interview, the star decided to casually mention the big news: “Oh, yeah, I’m engaged.” At first, the reporter who was interviewing her at first thought that Kravtiz was just joking around, which prompted her to say it again. “No, I’m engaged!” she exclaimed.

“I haven’t told anyone yet,” continued the Big Little Lies actress, “I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Besides the interview revealing some huge news, Kravitz graces the cover of Rolling Stone, where she beautifully imitated the famous 1988 cover of her mother, Lisa Bonet, which featured the former Cosby Show star nude–with only her hair covering her breasts.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman met back in 2016 through some mutual friends. Just a few months later they decided to move in together, and from the looks of it, that decision seems to be working out quite well for them.

Congrats to the happy couple!