The End Is Nigh: Seven People Shot At ‘First Purge’ Themed Halloween Party In California 

Things always get crazy and dangerous around Halloween — and all the turmoil happening in the world just exacerbates that hazardous energy times 100.

Early Monday morning, in Riverside, California, at least seven people were shot during a “First Purge” themed Halloween party at Sevilla Nightclub. According to authorities,

“Officers arrived and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. An additional five victims later arrived at local hospitals to receive medical treatment for gunshot injuries suffered during the shooting at the nightclub.”

All seven people were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Riverside Police believe the incident was gang related. No arrests have been made as of yet.