Pure Comedy And Some Realness: Jimmy Fallon Stops By ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Talk Cultural Appropriation And Being A Father [Video]

Jimmy Fallon Makes His First Appearance On The Breakfast Club

Tonight Show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon made his way to The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning, and it was a jam-packed first appearance on the show.

While in the building, Fallon talks about everything from cultural appropriation, to stories of alleged alcohol abuse, to him tussling Donald Trump’s hair during the election. While he covers some serious topics, the New York native also spends some time discussing what it’s like being a father, working with The Roots, and much more.

Peep the entire interview below: