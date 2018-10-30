Ava DuVernay Granted Full Access To Prince’s Music Catalogue For Upcoming Netflix Doc

Netflix Taps Ava DuVernay To Direct New Prince Documentary

Ava DuVernay is about to hit us with another must-see film.

After Variety confirmed DuVernay is working with Netflix to bring us an official Prince documentary, the Selma director released a statement on the project to let fans know it’s real. She reportedly told Deadline:

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

According to the site, she’s “been at work on the project for several months” and has the full access she needs to make this doc a classic.

“As part of the development of the film, the estate has granted the ARRAY founder full access to the vast treasure trove of archives recordings and perhaps most immediately important to Prince’s global fanbase, the unreleased material by the prolific musician. The early stages of the project have seen DuVernay, editor Spencer Averick and other members of her core production visit Prince’s Paisley Park home and studios repeatedly over the past several months.”

Deadline reports that prior to his passing, the legend Prince “reached out to the Queen Sugar creator directly about working together,” so in a way she has his blessing. Stay tuned for more details to come.