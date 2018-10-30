BOSSIP Exclusive: Nina Parker Talks New Show “Nightly Pop” And Reveals The Ups And Downs Of Hosting “Love & HipHop” Reunions

Nina Parker Talks About New E! Show “Nightly Pop”

Nina Parker has been in the game as an entertainment reporter for over a decade now so we’ve been excited to watch her career as it evolves, whether it’s been in a cameo on “Being Mary Jane” or as host of the “Love And Hip Hop” reunions, Parker has been building her resume steadily. If you’ve been paying attention over the last year or so she’s made regular guest appearances as a co-host of E!’s “Daily Pop” and it was recently revealed that she’ll have a full-time role as one of three co-hosts for their brand new show “Nightly Pop,” which premiered Monday at 10:30. We got a chance to interview Nina recently about her new role. Check out our Q&A below:

BOSSIP: How are you loving your new role at E!?

Nina Parker: I’m in love, truly. I’m able to be my authentic self and I feel like my voice is not only valued, but appreciated. It can be rare in the television space. I’m excited for everything now and to come.

When did you learn you’d be part of a new nighttime talk show?

A few months ago. My overall deal was being talked about, and shortly after I was approached about a Nighttime show concept with Morgan who I had previously filmed E!’s “Daily Pop” with. We shot a few test pilots and about a month after, I found out they had picked the show up.

What do you love most about your co-hosts Morgan (Stewart) and Hunter (March)?

They are genuinely people I would hang out with even if we weren’t doing this show. Hunter has a sarcastic humor and Morgan is funny naturally.

How does it feel to be one of very few African American women to host nighttime tv?

I’ve been in television since 2007… a lot of people don’t realize I’ve been doing this a while, but always reporting for the most part with the exception of the LHH Reunions… I’m excited for people to see my personality with a different lens… I want people who wouldn’t normally watch E! to see themselves represented and know I’m going to be as transparent as possible.

Who is your favorite celebrity to cover?

I don’t really have a favorite because who I love comes in waves, but I am a reality TV junkie so anything reality related usually gets a big reaction from me because I love a good disaster.

Do you have a non-compete or will we still see you host “Love & Hip-Hop” reunions?

I’ll still be hosting the Reunions. I just filmed the LHH Hollywood Reunion a few weeks ago. I’m a Black woman out here trying to get it and this bag don’t stop!

What was the hardest part of hosting those reunions? What was the best part?

The hardest part is trying to get grown people under control. They have real beef with each other so sometimes a “calm down” ain’t happening. I’m not their Mom, they don’t HAVE to listen to me but it does drag on the production for hours if everyone can’t control themselves. I don’t think people realize we shoot everything in one day, for about 14-16 hours… and often I think people think I have a dog in the fight, but I don’t. I just want everyone to be heard. I’m not security though, so I just wait and let everyone do their job. The best part is connecting with the audience. They are vicious and don’t hold back on how they feel, but I enjoy that; it’s true to the franchise and it reminds me of how family will check you whether they like you or not.

How is “Nightly Pop” different from “Daily Pop”?

“Nightly Pop” is that show you unwind to, that you can watch with your girls or bae. “Daily Pop” you might be watching on your break at work and can’t fully express how you feel to a co-worker… with “Nightly Pop” we’re drinking and spilling tea right with you, enjoying the mess.

Watch “Nightly Pop” Mondays at 10:30|9:30c on E! Hit the flip for some clips from last night.