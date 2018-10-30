Young Dolph Recalls Witnessing Car Crash Caused By Driver Trying To Film Him! “Social Media Is The Devil”
- By Bossip Staff
Young Dolph Says Social Media Is The Devil
Young Dolph sat down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller for their most recent episode of their “Rap Radar” podcast and the rapper revealed he thinks social media is the devil, especially after witnessing a driver get into a bad accident all because they were trying to film him on their cellphone while driving!
Do you agree with Dolph?
