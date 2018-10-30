Grab The Tissue: Mom Prevents A Potential Mass Shooting After The Suspect Threatened Her Black Kids [Video]

She Gives The Emotional Details On ‘Ellen’

Ellen brought all the feels once again when she interviewed a mom who helped prevent a terrible situation.

According to the interview, New Jersey mom Koeberle Bull received a racist Facebook message threatening her three Black kids, but instead of being paralyzed by fear, momma went into action.

She posted the threatening message to social media and once word got around, authorities were able to find the guy who sent them. Turns out he was planning a full-on armed attack in two school districts. Check out the incredible details in the clip above!