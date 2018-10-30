Google Employees Plan ‘Women’s Walkout’ To Protest Senior Executive’s Sexual Assault Payout 

Google is not with the s****s when it comes to sexual assault allegations regarding it’s employees.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Android creator Andy Rubin — and other executives at the company — have engaged in sexual misconduct over the years. As a response, more than 200 employees will take part in the company-wide walkout Thursday to protest.

The Times reported that Google gave Rubin a reported $90 million exit package in 2014, following an investigation into an allegation that he had coerced another employee to perform oral sex on him. That investigation reportedly found that allegation to be credible.

One Google employer told Buzzfeed:

Personally, I’m furious. I feel like there’s a pattern of powerful men getting away with awful behavior towards women at Google‚ or if they don’t get away with it, they get a slap on the wrist, or they get sent away with a golden parachute, like Andy Rubin. And it’s a leadership of mostly men making the decisions about what kind of consequences to give, or not give.”

Organizers of the protest have already started presenting petitions and demanding stricter employee oversights to management. Some workers even left their positions at the company as way to protest.

Rubin hasn’t spoken out about the walkout — but he still denies allegations of sexual misconduct. SMH.