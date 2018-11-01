Amber Diamond Byke: See Why LHHH’s Marcus Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Of This Melaniny Snack

Amber Diamond Is Back And Fine As Hell

Amber Diamond has been on the fringes of reality TV for a while now, first popping up with Cisco and the creep squad a few years back. Now, she’s back on our TV screens on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. Now, she’s being her best, busty self and getting Marcus’ attention. As we saw this week, Amber and her mother got enough attention to get into a scuffle of with Brooke over it all…including one of the most peculiar wig tosses in reality TV history.

We get it, though. We see why Marcus might want to shoot his shot with a side chick like Amber Diamond because she’s baaaaaaad.

Take a look…