Things Get Awkward When T.I. Invites Tiny To Trinidad For Their Anniversary On #FamilyHustle [Video]

Tiny Is Upset With T.I.’s Invitation

On “Family Hustle“, the Harris’ are still figuring out what life is like as separated, but still family-centered co-parents. In this clip, Tiny gets frustrated with Tip when he doesn’t invite her to Trinidad for their anniversary the way she wants. These two are living separately and Tiny thought her husband could be more thoughtful with the way he suggested it.

Do you agree with Tiny?