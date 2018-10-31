Eve Does A Great Rendition Of Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

Halloween hits a high note when CBS’ THE TALK celebrates the holiday with the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show’s fourth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War” when the hosts perform as some of music’s biggest names and compete in a no-holds-barred competition, Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 2 PM, on CBS. Making her ‘Rocktober’ debut is Eve as Janet Jackson, while Sara Gilbert dressed up as P!nk, Sharon Osbourne transformed into Dolly Parton and Sheryl Underwood channeled The Weather Girls. Television host, actor and comedian Arsenio Hall joined the singing showdown as special guest host. Also, GRAMMY Award-winning country music legend Dolly Parton makes a surprise appearance.

Check out an exclusive look at Eve as Janet Jackson below:

Eve, in her first “Rocktober Lip Sync War” appearance, leaves her worries behind as she transforms into legendary singer Janet Jackson and performs “Escapade” in a recreation of her 1989 hit music video!

Hit the flip to watch the time lapse of Eve’s transformation.