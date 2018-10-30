New Series: Don Cheadle And Regina Hall Star In Showtimes’s ‘Black Monday’, Never Seen THIS Wall Street [Video]

Don Cheadle And Regina Hall Star In Showtime’s ‘Black Monday’

We had no idea that this was happening but boy, are we glad it is.

Showtime is preparing to premiere their new series Black Monday starring Don Cheadle and Regina Hall on January 20, 2019.

We’ve seen a lot of movies about Wall Street, but never anything remotely close to a Black perspective, but that’s about to change…

We are DEFINITELY gonna be tuned in for this one.