Meek Mill Gets Soulful With Jeremih & PnB Rock In New ‘Dangerous’ Visuals [Video]

Meek Mill Drops ‘Dangerous’ Video

Everyone loves a gushing gangster, and Meek Mill is doing it for ladies with his latest visual for “Dangerous” from his Legends of the Summer EP.

In the sultry, Kid Art directed video, the Philly Bul dodges random chicks in the club just to spend some cuddly, cozy time with his leading lady. Jeremih & PNB Rock, both featured on the hook, also make an appearance.

You may remember the hood love-esque track from when Meek performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check out ‘Dangerous’ above and share your thoughts.