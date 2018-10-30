Poor Pregnant Thang: Kenya Moore Reveals Complications, May Deliver Baby Early
Kenya Moore is sharing some scary details about her pregnancy. The former RHOA star who’s due around Thanksgiving shared pictures of her swollen feet after partying at Cynthia Bailey’s Seagrams Gin bash.
According to Kenya she gained nearly 20 pounds in a week and might have preeclampsia, excessive swelling, and high blood pressure.
“I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia… I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!
I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day.”
We hope Kenya’s okay, preeclampsia symptoms include severe headaches, nausea, impaired liver function and upper abdominal pain. She also previously shared that she now weighs 200-pounds.
Feel better Kenya!
