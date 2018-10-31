Halloween Queen: Model Anok Yai Stuns With Her Angelic Avatar Costume

Someone we actually LOVE…

Anok Yai Dresses As Avatar For Halloween

A model who shot to fame after being discovered at Howard University’s homecoming has gone viral again.

Anok Yai who attended the school’s 2017 Yardfest and was photographed looking picture perfect is once again turning heads, this time for Halloween.

The Sudanese beauty won Halloween four days in advance when she dressed as Neytiri from the 2009 “Avatar.”

DOESN’T SHE LOOK INCREDIBLE???

When Anok isn’t shutting down Halloween she’s celebrating being the first black model to open a runway show for Prada since 1997.

We see you, Halloween Queen!

More avatar Anok Yai on the flip.