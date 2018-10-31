Usher Asks Judge For Gag Order In Woman’s Herpes Case (Exclusive)

Laura Helm Sued Usher For Knowingly Transmitting The Herpes Virus To Her

Usher said the details in his herpes exposure case are so sensitive and potentially embarrassing that he needs a gag rule in place to protect his good name.

That’s according to a new motion from the “Caught Up” singer, which asks the judge presiding over his herpes exposure case to seal evidence in the case going forward, according to the motion, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Usher said in court papers that as a public figure, he has a lot to lose if details about his sexual activities, intimate partners and medical records come out as part of the case.

We exclusively revealed that plaintiff Laura Helm sued Usher earlier this year, accusing the 40-year-old Atlanta native of knowingly exposing her to herpes simplex during two sexual encounters in 2017. Usher has denied Helm’s allegations and said she assumed any risk when she agreed to unprotected sex with him.

Usher insists that if the info were made public, it would cause himself, Helm and third-party witnesses “harm, annoyance and/or embarrassment,” according to Usher’s motion.

He said he is especially concerned that the media and others will get the case info and use it for profit.

Usher used a similar tactic in a separate, simultaneous herpes exposure case against him involving a woman named Quantasia Sharpton and an anonymous man.

The father of two said his legal team tried to reach out to Helm and her lawyer outside of court about a potential protective order, but couldn’t come to an agreement.

The news comes as a judge denied Usher’s request to file the motion for the protective order under seal, arguing that all court records should be available for the public to see, and Usher failed to prove how he would be harmed if he filed the gag order motion publicly.

Helm hasn’t responded to Usher’s motion, and a judge has yet to rule on his request.