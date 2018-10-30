NBKOTB: Keenon Rush’s “Can’t You Tell” Is A Song You Need To Hear ASAP [Video]

Atlanta rapper Keenon Rush is a name you need to know. His new single “Can’t You Tell” is a song you need to hear. Keenon’s visual for “Can’t You Tell” is a music video you need to see.

You can accomplish all three of those things by pressing play below and enjoying the 3:10 that follows.

Thank us now and later.

Told you. Keenon’s album Keen Is Abel is out now on all streaming services. You can find him on Twitter and Instagram at @KeenonRush. Do yourself a solid and follow him now.

